Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 4,828 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.41. 923,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

