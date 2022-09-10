S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $79,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 251.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $2,534,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $451,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $369.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.