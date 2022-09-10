Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Up 3.4 %

LOV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

