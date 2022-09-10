SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 12.6% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,239.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,559.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 226,573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPTL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,006. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

