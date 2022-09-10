SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $51,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $50.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.