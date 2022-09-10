SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

