SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

