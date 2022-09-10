Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $102.33 Average PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

