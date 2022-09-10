Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

