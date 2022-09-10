Spores Network (SPO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,466.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $435,353.99 and approximately $92,466.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spores Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network (SPO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spores Network is spores.app.

Buying and Selling Spores Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards.The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spores Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spores Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.