Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 1,455,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.