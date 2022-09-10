Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 1,455,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

