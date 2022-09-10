Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.4 %

CXM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

