Standard Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Synopsys accounts for 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9 %

SNPS stock opened at $340.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

