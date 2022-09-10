Standard Family Office LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 913.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

