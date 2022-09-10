Standard Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2,814.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

