Standard Family Office LLC Invests $90,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB opened at $422.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.70 and its 200-day moving average is $469.24. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

