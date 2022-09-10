Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

