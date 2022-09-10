Standard Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $431.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

