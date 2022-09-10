State Street Corp Acquires 17,896,122 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.47% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $7,170,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.