State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.55% of Applied Materials worth $5,295,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 976,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $128,726,000 after buying an additional 206,794 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,984. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.