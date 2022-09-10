State Street Corp Has $10.23 Billion Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 282,177 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 3.98% of Broadcom worth $10,232,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. 2,301,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

