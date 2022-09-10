State Street Corp Has $7.89 Billion Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.60% of Union Pacific worth $7,886,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.88. 2,016,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

