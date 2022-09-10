State Street Corp Purchases 3,546,948 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $3,928,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. 2,595,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

