State Street Corp Sells 3,520,299 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,127,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,520,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.44% of Oracle worth $5,388,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 7,764,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,263. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

