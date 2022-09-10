State Street Corp Sells 475,812 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,707,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.95% of Honeywell International worth $6,558,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $191.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.