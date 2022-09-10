State Street Corp Sells 545,710 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,067,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,233,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.14. The company has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

