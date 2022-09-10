Step Finance One Day Volume Reaches $193,606.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $145,184.44 and approximately $193,606.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance (CRYPTO:STEP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.