Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DICE opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
