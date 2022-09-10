Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of DICE opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8,204.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,650 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,941,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $17,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

