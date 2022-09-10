StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.