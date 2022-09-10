StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

