StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

