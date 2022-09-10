StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

