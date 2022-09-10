StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.80.
STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.
StoneCo Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $44.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Kora Management LP grew its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $51,661,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.