StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.80.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Kora Management LP grew its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $51,661,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.