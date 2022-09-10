Stormborn Capital Management LLC Buys 130,000 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Mister Car Wash comprises about 2.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mister Car Wash worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

MCW stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several research firms have commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

