Stormborn Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 1.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $300.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

