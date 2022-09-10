Stormborn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 4.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 33.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.47. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.