Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $24.75 million and $2.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

