Sumokoin Achieves Market Cap of $758,951.12 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $758,951.12 and approximately $26,524.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,448,335 coins and its circulating supply is 47,748,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

