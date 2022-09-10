Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.99 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.54.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.98.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

