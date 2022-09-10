Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,995,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of McKesson at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 221.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $14,964,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,107. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.21. 995,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.65. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
