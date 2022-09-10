Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,873 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,391,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,963. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

