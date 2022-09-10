Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $59.30 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,085 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 1.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of RH worth $59,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Up 4.5 %

RH stock traded up $11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.56. 1,813,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

