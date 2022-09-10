Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $7.31 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 750,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,967. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13.

Insider Activity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More

