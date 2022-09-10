Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,071,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 291,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,892,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.77. 1,526,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,316. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

