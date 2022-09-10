Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 59,327 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,327 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

