Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes $100.79 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,197,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,793,000. Centene makes up approximately 3.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.