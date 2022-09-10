Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $340.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.77. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.33.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $237,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 10.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 47.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.