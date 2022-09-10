Synthetix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.92 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00014229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $722.79 million and $79.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005611 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,934,524 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

