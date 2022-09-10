Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys A$29,799.82 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider David Gallop purchased 31,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,799.82 ($20,839.03).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

