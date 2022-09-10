Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Perception Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 8.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,398 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 569.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,995,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

