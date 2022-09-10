Tairen Capital Ltd Acquires 270,173 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 358.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,173 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 3.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 10,922,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.