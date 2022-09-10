Tairen Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tairen Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286,029 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,627. The firm has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

